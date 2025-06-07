PepsiCo announces game-changing funding for surprising new program to help farmers: 'We work shoulder to shoulder with farmers'

Sustainability Magazine reports that PepsiCo is increasing its sustainable farming support with the launch of VivaOliva, a program created to help olive production in Jaén, Spain.

The town is renowned for its extra virgin olive oil. With PepsiCo's support, 150 small olive farmers can access regenerative agricultural tools and proper training to shift to more sustainable practices that should have full effect in less than a decade.

The international soda giant won't just give directives to farmers but focus on collaboration. "We work shoulder to shoulder with farmers in Jaén, combining traditional knowledge with regenerative agriculture tailored to local conditions," Archana Jagannathan, chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said.

Workshops and mentoring will help guide the farmers to an anticipated full sustainable transformation in five to eight years. As the program takes off, the soda company plans to expand to other regions. A larger regenerative agriculture initiative with partner AgMission includes $6.7 million in grants to projects in Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

PepsiCo's $337,800 funding for the rural Spanish town's olive production will teach regenerative farming practices that reduce the use of synthetic pesticides that pollute through contaminated runoff. Planting cover crops and installing infiltration trenches prevent runoff encroachment into waterways. Practices that create healthy soil, such as composting and chemical-free practices, support stronger plants and absorb more carbon monoxide from the atmosphere, per the World Economic Forum.

Supporting small farms reduces food chain supply delays since local communities have quick access to fresh and nutritious food. Local farming resilience can also boost the economy through job creation and greater yields on crops, especially in rural areas such as Jaén. Plus, the sustainable practices the olive farmers are learning can be used with other types of crops.

Beyond eco-friendly initiatives from mainstream brands, local stakeholders are making small farming waves. Wisconsin food cooperative Organic Valley is adding 100 more small farms to its existing 1,600 family farmers. Winona LaDuke's Anishinaabe Agriculture Institute operates six regenerative farms that create jobs for Native Americans on the White Earth Nation reservation in Minnesota.

Despite PepsiCo's financial and practical support of sustainable farming, however, it's still one of the world's leading producers of branded plastic waste, according to Break Free from Plastic's 2023 report. The company has also been named in a lawsuit that alleges it provided misleading information about plastic bottle recyclability.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.