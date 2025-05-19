Onlooker sparks debate after witnessing surprising scene at local Tesla dealership: 'You can actually see it at their locations'

Amid news of Tesla sales declines and legal issues, people have been noticing significant changes at their local Tesla dealerships.

One social media user posted on Reddit to share observations they made while running errands in the Midwest.

What's happening?

In a post to r/RealTesla, the OP observed the local Tesla lot was packed with vehicles, suggesting low sales and a struggle to move inventory.

The OP noticed no non-Tesla vehicles in the lot and believed this indicated no one was test-driving. They wrote that most of the vehicles in the lot were old and new Model Ys and that there was just one Cybertruck on the side of the building.

These observations were in stark contrast to those made when the OP took a test drive at that same dealership four years ago.

"It's interesting to see the brand self-destruct unfold IRL!" the OP wrote. "I'm sure I'll read about it in a business case study one day, but you can actually see it at their locations."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are Tesla dealership observations important?

This is noteworthy because the happenings signal a shift in consumer perception and the popularity of a brand. When people notice and publicly highlight changes in behavior, others pay attention and may also start thinking differently.

This post received thousands of up- and downvotes, plus hundreds of comments. Since many people rely on social media to get their news and form opinions, shared observations could impact brand loyalty, company financial performance, and the widespread adoption of EVs.

What's being done to overcome anti-Tesla sentiments?

Negative Tesla commentaries could steer people away from Tesla and EVs in general. However, it's important to remember that making your next car an EV doesn't require loyalty to a brand.

Many other auto manufacturers offer high-quality EVs, including BYD, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen.

The used EV market has been dramatically expanding to make EVs more accessible and affordable for the general public. EV owners can save even more money on clean-energy driving by installing solar panels for at-home charging rather than relying on public charging stations or the overstrained grid.

EnergySage provides a free service to help EV owners compare solar installation quotes and save up to $10,000 on upfront costs.

Trends come and go, and brand loyalties shift over time. Driving an EV, however, is one of the best ways to save money on personal transportation while curbing your pollution output.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.