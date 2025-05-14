Hyundai unveils game-changing tech to solve dangerous issue with electric vehicles: 'Becoming more stringent'

Hyundai has unveiled a potentially game-changing electric vehicle (EV) battery technology designed to tackle the rare but serious risk of battery fires. The company's new battery system assembly (BSA) can automatically detect and extinguish a fire within the battery pack itself.

The innovation marks a significant leap forward in RV safety.

The problem this technology addresses is known as thermal runaway. While uncommon, it's a dangerous process where a single battery cell overheats rapidly.

This intense heat can spread to neighboring cells like a chain reaction, leading to an explosion and fire. Concerns about thermal runaway have led regulators worldwide to implement stricter safety standards for EV batteries.

Hyundai Mobis, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, decided to tackle this head-on. Instead of relying only on heat-resistant materials to slow the spread of heat, their new system takes direct action.

It integrates sophisticated sensors that constantly monitor the battery's temperature, voltage, and pressure. If these sensors detect the abnormal conditions for a possible thermal runaway event, smart software logic pinpoints the issue and triggers a built-in fire extinguishing device.

The device then sprays a specialized agent directly onto the affected area.

This isn't just a small spritz, either. Hyundai states the extinguishing agent used has about five times the fire-fighting power of a standard home fire extinguisher.

According to a press release reported by Interesting Engineering, the agent is harmless to humans and the environment, and has effective cooling and insulation.

This safety feature offers peace of mind for current and future EV owners. Active thermal runaway prevention will reduce battery fires, making EVs even safer.

Enhanced safety features will give consumers the confidence to switch from gas-polluting cars to cleaner electric alternatives. Widespread EV adoption will result in less tailpipe pollution, cleaner air, and healthier communities.

"As large electric vehicles with improved driving range appear, the safety standards for battery systems are becoming more stringent," Park Yong Jun, Vice President of Battery System R&D Group at Hyundai Mobis, said in the release.

"We will integrate hardware and software to develop advanced battery systems that meet and exceed global standards, and introduce them to the global market."

While there's no specific timeline yet for when this technology will appear in consumer vehicles, Hyundai Mobis has already applied for three patents. This development signals a strong commitment to advancing battery safety and could set a new benchmark for the entire EV industry.

