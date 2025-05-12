Mercedes-Benz shares stunning video of futuristic concept vehicle on its way to the US: 'Like nothing I've ever experienced'

"This is what Mercedes is all about."

Mercedes-Benz is not playing. The 2025 Mercedes-Benz Vision V concept electric vehicle is showing off its futuristic look and never-before-seen features in a YouTube video posted by InsideEVs.

It's "like nothing I've ever experienced," expressed contributing writer Andrei Nedelea.

This electric van is being touted as a luxury people carrier concept. Its exterior has a sleek, futuristic look and has a screen embedded in the front pillar of the sliding door that displays moving graphics and information.

The opulent interior brings retro-modern, private-lounge vibes in white leather, pore wood, and glass. It is loaded with features, including customizable ambient light to create the desired mood, two fully reclining armchairs, and 45 speakers. A 65-inch TV that rolls out of the floor through glass slats can provide entertainment and can also go into fireplace mode to create a cozy ambience.

The vehicle design was inspired by the increasing popularity of luxury people carriers in China. A toned-down production model is scheduled to debut next year and should be available in the U.S. The production vehicles should have a range of over 310 miles, and there are plans to create two more premium commercial vans based on the Vision V as an expansion to the platform.

Though the process of mining for electric batteries has come under scrutiny by EV skeptics, the roughly 30 million tons of minerals that are mined annually for the clean energy transition pales in comparison to the 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and natural gas that are mined to fuel gas-powered vehicles.

The negative environmental impact of driving an EV is far less than that of a gas-powered vehicle. A study from MIT found that vehicles with internal combustion engines average 350 grams of carbon air pollution over their lifetimes, while EVs produce only 200 grams. During operation, gas-powered engines create air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet, while EVs do not.

EVs are a more environmentally friendly option that can save you money over time by avoiding increasingly high gas prices.

While not everyone is in the market for a luxury people carrier, the Mercedes-Benz Vision V is an exciting addition to the EV family that is drawing attention to the benefits of making your next car an EV. It has people talking.

One YouTuber said, "This is what Mercedes is all about … great job by them."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.