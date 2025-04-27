Shopper sounds off after discovering jaw-dropping pricing trend at thrift store: 'I want to scream'

"I feel like I'm the only person who has no desire to even try one of these sites."

"Thrift grift" is real, and that was the case for one user, who shared a photo on Reddit of a recent thrift find. It was a brown T-shirt with a Shein tag and a price tag for $30.

"Fellas, it's literally $3 on the Shein website," said the user sarcastically, pointing out just how ridiculous this situation was.

An increase in fast fashion at thrift stores has increased nationally, and the problem is not consolidated to one brand. Other fast-fashion brands like Zara and H&M have also appeared in thrift stores at marked-up prices.

Fast fashion is responsible for a large amount of textile waste each year. And many of these garments are made to fall apart — literally. They're designed to be worn only a few times before deteriorating, clogging landfills, and polluting waterways with synthetic microfibers.

Because shopping is not just about what we buy, but what we choose to value, refusing to buy into fast fashion is a strong first step in reducing textile waste and choosing more ethical means of production.

Switching to secondhand shopping also reduces waste and pollution while saving you cash. Thrifters can find quality, gently used items at low prices and occasionally even luxury items. Once you're ready to part with used clothing and textiles, responsibly recycling them makes a huge difference for the environment.

Redditors and thrifters alike expressed their own frustrations and stories of similar situations, sharing the discouraging feeling in situations like these.

"I know this is extreme but I have the urge to go into these stores with a mini thermal printer and print a screenshot of the original price and staple it on the back of the tag," one user commented.

"I feel like I'm the only person who has no desire to even try one of these sites. Three dollars for a tiny doll sized shirt that will take 2 months to reach me from China and will rip as soon as it leaves the box?" another said. "Oh and you are going to do bad things with my credit card and personal information? Yeah no."

"I live in Argentina and people are importing shein and reselling it for a similar markup," another user commented. "I want to scream."

