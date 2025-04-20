Shopper stunned after uncovering item buried on thrift store rack: 'That's like stealing'

"This is '80s from what I can tell."

A Redditor scored a great find while thrifting and shared the win with r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"$20 Burberry cashmere trench in my size," the original poster wrote. "$20 at the thrift store and $65 to bring in the sides. This is 80s from what I can tell, but new they retail for around $4k. Fits like a glove and feels like I'm wrapped in a cloud."

Sure enough, the retail price for a Burberry coat is thousands of dollars. Other thrifters have managed to score a Burberry khaki coat and a raincoat. The luxury brand is well-established and earns high marks among fashionistas for its craftsmanship. Burberry has even made several sustainability commitments, including submitting to SBTi carbon accounting and supporting regenerative farming practices.

The shopper got a great deal on something they might not have been able to afford otherwise. While that's a thrill in and of itself, there are lots of additional benefits too.

For starters, buying used negates the need to manufacture something new. Manufacturing produces pollution and uses a lot of energy, which can do damage to the environment and our health. That pollution can exacerbate the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events. Cashmere in particular has a large environmental footprint because of the amount of grazing land needed for production.

At the tail end of an item's life, thrifting helps ensure it will be just a little while longer before something is sitting in a landfill, leaching chemicals into soil, shedding microplastics into waterways, and generating methane while it rots.

So, thrifting is not only exciting, but it's great for the environment too. Community members were impressed with the Burberry coat.

"That coat is the essence of thrifting, in my opinion," the top-voted reply said. "A high quality item getting a second life with an appreciative person and all for a great price."

"That's like stealing," another commenter wrote.

