Shopper sounds off on disturbing trend occurring in thrift stores: 'I can't escape it'

In an effort to avoid fast fashion — poorly made clothes from major retailers such as H&M and Shein that aim to keep up with the latest trends — many consumers have turned to thrift stores.

However, these items have now infiltrated the secondhand market.

What's happening?

One Redditor shared that their local thrift store now has a specific "Zara" rack for clothing from the popular Spanish brand.

"I come to the thrift store to get away from fast fashion and unethical brands to try and shop more consciously, but I can't escape it," they wrote.

The original poster said that much of the Zara clothing on offer was ripped or had another defect, while jewelry items were being sold for close to full price.

Thrift stores have earned a reputation for selling high-quality used items at low prices, keeping clothing out of landfills and extending its lifespan. However, with the popularity and ubiquity of fast fashion, thrift stores are now being inundated with poorly made garments that are typically designed to fall apart after a few wears.

Why is fast fashion concerning?

Fast fashion is concerning for a number of reasons. According to Earth.org, of the 100 billion items of clothing manufactured each year, more than 101 million tons end up in landfills.

There, they take up space and contribute to the production of planet-warming gases such as methane, which is up to 82 times more potent in warming potential than carbon dioxide in its first 20 years, according to the International Energy Agency.

It's likely they won't degrade for centuries. Natural fibers such as cotton, silk, and wool are biodegradable, but a lot of fast fashion is made of plastic-derived materials such as nylon, polyester, and acrylic, which don't break down naturally. This increases their longevity and polluting impact, not to mention the likely shedding of microplastics, which have been linked to a variety of human health problems.

Clothing is also energy- and resource-intensive. For example, Earth.org noted that dyeing and finishing clothes is responsible for 3% of all carbon dioxide emissions and 20% of global water pollution. Going through this process to create low-quality items is a waste, especially since they will likely be discarded soon after purchase.

While it's better for these items to end up in thrift stores rather than the garbage heap, this practice exacerbates the cycle of consumption that is damaging the planet.

If consumers think they can donate poor-quality items when they break apart in favor of buying new garments, they probably will, without regard for the fact that thrift stores are starting to turn away clothes because they don't have the space. Where will they go when that happens? Probably to the landfill.

What can be done about fast fashion?

The way we spend our money matters, not only to ensure we make the most out of every dollar but also to send a message to major companies about what consumers want.

If we avoid fast fashion, then brands will reduce their production of items that will deteriorate soon after purchase.

While the presence of fast fashion items in thrift stores is discouraging, these places remain one of the best ways to find well-made clothing while reducing textile pollution. Just make sure you carefully read labels before handing over your cash. Some of those tags might even surprise you.

