You can unlock game-changing discounts by filling this return bag with your old clothes: 'Earn yourself some sweet rewards'

Trashie's Take Back Bag program is trending with social media influencers and becoming a popular way to recycle old clothes as the seasons change.

This fast-growing startup company has created an enticing way to get fashion enthusiasts to keep unwanted garments out of landfills in exchange for rewards to use at stores, hotels, and travel destinations.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

As digital creator Katherine Gall (@gall_adventures) shared in a viral video, Trashie bags are handy for spring cleaning your household closets.

Katherine shared that she feels the urge to purge closets for a fresh start whenever the seasons change. In her video, she cleans out her kids' closets using the Trashie Take Back Bag to transition from winter to spring.

"Trashie sends you a bag, you fill it, you scan it, and you ship it right back to them to save our landfills from growing and earn yourself some sweet rewards from your favorite brands," Katherine said.

Why should I recycle my old clothes?

Clothing waste is a massive global problem, with millions of tons of clothing entering landfills each year and something like a dump truck filled with clothing getting added to landfills each second.

Trashie offers an easy and sustainable way to get rid of clothes you don't want. The company sends you a huge bag to fill with clothes. Afterwards, scan the bag, ship it back, and receive rewards in return.

Using Trashie Take Back Bags is an excellent way to declutter your home and receive special incentives for recycling your clothes. Trashie deals and rewards include discounts from Nike, Marriott, ThirdLove, L'Amour Pearls, TripAdvisor, and many other brands.

While you save money on new purchases and experiences, you'll also help offset the devastating environmental impacts of the fast-fashion industry and contribute less to planet-overheating pollution. Less trash in landfills reduces harmful methane released into our air and helps slow the rise of global temperatures.

Are there similar programs to the Trashie Take Back Bag?

If Trashie's clothing recycling program isn't right for you, there are other options you can explore as well.

Individual companies like Target, Francesca's, Lululemon, and Hydro Flask have trade-in programs that offer store credit. You can also do your part to keep old clothes out of the trash by mending ripped pieces, selling clothes online, and donating clothes to charity.

