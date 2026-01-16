Shopper calls out thrift store after making disturbing discovery: 'Are they trying to scare customers away?'

"This is just starting to get stupid."

Shopping at thrift stores is among the most effective ways to save money on clothing and home decor. However, some secondhand shops are charging surprisingly high prices for low-quality items and frustrating shoppers with their business practices.

For example, one shopper posted a photo of a $150 price tag on a Goodwill lamp. The tag required customers to complete a portion of the tag with their name and pickup date, which they were to present at checkout.

"This is just starting to get stupid," the OP wrote in the photo's caption.

The post inspired a discussion among fellow shoppers about their thrifting experiences and opinions about Goodwill stores.

Fortunately, there are many other secondhand shops besides just Goodwill to explore, including independent, locally owned options. But wherever you choose to shop for gently pre-owned items, you can often discover unexpected treasures when you take the time to browse the aisles and bins.

Meanwhile, other shoppers have recently found amazing deals on unique furniture, vintage clothing, and high-end cookware.

While you save money on items you might otherwise (and unnecessarily) buy brand-new and at full price, thrifting is also beneficial to the environment. When you repurpose materials that someone else no longer wanted or needed, you reduce waste in overcrowded landfills and contribute less pollution to the planet.

As an added bonus, you might earn bragging rights to your friends and social media followers when you score the deal of a lifetime. Perhaps your shares will inspire others to shop at high-quality thrift stores that are stocked with valuable and useful items they will also enjoy.

In response to the OP's complaint about their Goodwill store, one Reddit user commented, "OMG total insanity!! Are they trying to scare customers away??"

"The Goodwills in my area aren't as menacing with prices, but they also have crap stock," another Redditor shared.

"I only go to GW on $1.00 day and shop the color tag for that day," someone else added.

