Shopper thrilled after finding unique item for cheap at local thrift store: 'Such a score'

Having a keen eye when you're out thrifting could be the difference between a disappointing outing and finding a gem.

In the r/Antiques subreddit, a Reddit user shared photos of a large painted trunk that they found at a thrift store for just $7. They assumed it might be valuable and asked for help with tracing where it came from.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I bought this beautiful piece of art at a goodwill in MD a few days ago. I posted about it, to brag, on the 'thrifthaul' subreddit but some of the commenters told me I'd get more answers here. Does anyone know the origin of this beautiful piece of furniture? I acquired it for $7 and I feel extremely lucky regardless of its worth," the original poster said.

Several commenters had their theories. While it looked like a mass-produced reproduction based on the OP's pictures, it was still a stunning piece of furniture for a great price.

Shopping secondhand is a great way to be both financially and environmentally savvy. Thrifting saves you money on everyday necessities like clothes, shoes, homegoods, and furniture.

It also gives items destined for the landfill a second life and helps reduce production of new things. Thrift stores are often filled with so much usable dishware, glassware, and decor that you'd never have to buy new again.

Antiquing and thrifting are practical and enjoyable hobbies: you have the chance to discover high quality and valuable items at a steep discount. Shoppers often are thrilled when they score a gem like designer clothes and accessories or rare furniture.

Old furniture was usually made with better materials and craftsmanship than the furniture that's available today. You may even be able to make a profit by reselling high-end furniture if it's more valuable than the thrift store price.

As for the OP, many people shared their joy in the comments.

"Such a score!! Very cool piece," one user said.

"Looks Tibetan. Real Tibetan antique furniture is incredibly difficult to get so I would guess that this is probably a reproduction. It's still beautiful though," another user commented.

A third Reddit user exclaimed,"Oh wow, that is MAGNIFICENT! and for $7?? Amazing!!! Go you!!"

