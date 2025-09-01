Shopper sounds off on disturbing trend gaining traction in thrift stores: 'It's frustrating'

"It's unfortunate to see these … turning up at thrift stores so quickly."

A shopper's discovery of several fast-fashion items at their local thrift store sparked a lengthy discussion about the ethics of buying and thrifting such clothing.

The discussion was prompted by TikToker LIVEKINDLY (@livekindly), who expressed their disappointment that clothes from fast-fashion brands like Shein, Zara, and Forever 21 were in their local thrift shop.

"Fast fashion is unavoidable nowadays," the caption reads. "It's unfortunate to see these brands turning up at thrift stores so quickly, but if you like a piece and can give it a second life, it still helps the planet to thrift it."

Some commenters were confused by the statement, pointing out that it's better for fast-fashion items to end up in thrift stores than to be thrown out. That prompted the creator to clarify their stance.

"We'd rather fast fashion not exist in the first place," they commented. "The point of this video was that fast fashion ends up in thrift stores so quickly."

As a whole, the textile industry is responsible for massive amounts of waste and pollution. Each year, more than 100 million tons of textile waste are produced globally, and the industry is responsible for about 11% of global plastic waste.

The clothing industry's emissions are expected to increase 50% from 2023 to 2030, with the popularity of fast fashion a driving force behind that growth. These items are designed remarkably quickly and inexpensively, with a focus on taking advantage of current trends. They're not necessarily designed to be worn — or to last — for any significant period of time.

The more fast-fashion items that are produced, the more our air and water become polluted, and the more pieces of clothing end up in landfills.

And although any purchase of fast fashion can be detrimental to the environment, thrifting does keep these clothes out of the garbage for at least a while.

"I do think it's ethical to thrift it because that keeps it out of landfills," one commenter wrote. "The quality, however, is still questionable."

Other commenters, however, said that as cheap as fast fashion is, finding it at thrift stores doesn't provide the same value as when thrifters find high-quality goods.

"I don't mind finding these, but when they're overpriced even at the thrift (store), it's frustrating," one commenter wrote.

