Online debate erupts over ad for controversial kitchen gadget: 'If only there was a tool to cook'

A Reddit debate over egg cookers has scrambled opinions.

What's happening?

In a Reddit thread on r/Anticonsumption, a user shared a sarcastic post criticizing egg cookers as unnecessary gadgets.

"If only there was a tool to cook an egg…" said the caption.

The post sparked over 100 comments, dividing users into those defending the gadget's usefulness and others denouncing it as consumer waste.

Some Redditors argued egg cookers streamline meal prep, particularly for those with dietary or accessibility needs. Others, however, labeled them redundant alongside traditional stovetop cooking methods.

Why is unnecessary waste important?

Egg cookers raise questions about convenience versus waste.

Critics in the Reddit thread noted that many kitchen gadgets contribute to clutter and environmental waste when discarded. As small appliances are frequently made from plastic and metal, they are difficult to recycle and often end up in landfills.

Additionally, the manufacturing and transportation of these products can lead to higher emissions and resource consumption.

Supporters, however, pointed out that egg cookers may use less water and energy than boiling eggs on a stove.

"This device is likely to be much more efficient than boiling a pot of water, as this device uses much less water and should not lose as much heat to the atmosphere as a pot on a stove," said one commenter.

Users who prepare large quantities of eggs emphasized that the gadgets reduce waste by offering more consistent results, which helps avoid food waste.

"TBH these counter top egg cookers are fire. Someone bought one for use at work and left it with us when he quit and there's 3-4 people using it daily," shared another commenter.

Are brands doing anything about this?

Manufacturers of egg cookers have not directly addressed sustainability criticisms but could help reduce concerns by using more recyclable materials or creating take-back programs for old devices.

Some brands are moving toward energy-efficient models, which may help lower their environmental impact. However, industry transparency around sourcing and waste reduction remains limited.

What's being done about waste more broadly?

Efforts to combat waste from consumer goods include initiatives like right-to-repair laws, which aim to extend the lifespan of small appliances. Some companies have begun adopting circular economy models, which emphasize reusing materials and reducing waste.

For consumers, buying high-quality, multifunctional kitchen tools instead of single-purpose gadgets is one way to reduce clutter and waste. Additionally, consumers can donate or sell gently used appliances instead of throwing them away, helping reduce waste and giving others affordable options for household goods.

