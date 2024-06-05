Interior designer raises concerns about growing phenomenon happening with appliances across the world: 'This is such a huge deal'

"It is neither affordable nor sustainable."

Interior designer Julie Jones Designs (@juliejonesdesigns) is dishing the dirt on planned obsolescence.

Jones's viral TikTok video is sparking heated discussions about America's unsustainable throwaway culture. The clip, which has over 27,000 likes, exposes just how many common household appliances are designed to fail long before their time.

In the video, Jones explains that the average appliance today only lasts seven to 10 years, a far cry from the decades-long lifespans of older models.

"It all started in the '20s when they were doing this with light bulbs and cars," she says. "The quicker a product breaks, the sooner that person will have to replace it. It's always about money."

While planned obsolescence is currently unregulated in the U.S., Jones highlights the growing "Right to Repair" movement as a potential solution. Passed by the EU in 2021, Right to Repair laws would require manufacturers to make replacement parts available for 10 years after introducing an appliance.

This issue gained urgency post-COVID, as appliance repairs became vital during manufacturing slowdowns. Several U.S. states now have Right to Repair bills on the table, and Jones urges viewers to contact their state legislators to voice support.

In the meantime, Jones recommends recycling old appliances rather than trashing them. Many cities offer this service for free. Most importantly, she emphasizes the need to spread awareness.

"Share this video. Share the information in this video," Jones says. "It is neither affordable nor sustainable."

Commenters echoed Jones' frustration with America's lack of regulation on such a pervasive problem:

"Why are we so far behind on making laws to regulate modern issues?" one person asked.

Another added: "It's funny because the gov is pushing 'go green' but we're just gonna ignore the fact that stuff is made to break and be thrown out…"

"This is such a huge deal. Thank you for covering this issue," a third wrote.

By exposing planned obsolescence, Jones galvanizes her audience to help build a less wasteful future, one repaired toaster at a time. Let's join the fight to make our stuff last again.

