Home cook baffled by multifunctional kitchen gadget won in raffle: 'I had one for years and it was so convenient'

"This kind of thing is really useful."

A home cook recently turned to Reddit for help figuring out how to use a kitchen gadget they won at a raffle. As it turns out, the product is a climate-friendly kitchen wonder with many uses.

The Redditor posted to r/Cooking to ask other foodies about the benefits of an electric skillet after winning the appliance at a raffle.

"I'm debating if I want to keep it or pass it on to someone else," the Redditor wrote. "But I want to understand its benefits in case it turns out there's something more to it than I understand."

They added: "I love kitchen appliances that make my life easier, so if it can make things more convenient, I'll be quite happy."

It's a good question, and ensuring items you buy — or win — go to good use is one way to be more planet-friendly. Even if the original poster decides an electric skillet isn't useful to them, they recognize it could be to others. And passing it on is a great way to guarantee it doesn't just end up in a landfill.

Many commenters responded to the post highlighting the many benefits of an electric cooktop. Several Redditors mentioned that its portability is good for indoor and outdoor cooking. An electric skillet can also help keep food warm at a table, act as an extra cooking surface, or even come in handy during a storm.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"This kind of thing is really useful if you're having your kitchen remodeled and need to cook elsewhere in the house for a period," one commenter advised.

"My mom got one as a backup during a power outage," another commenter wrote. "She can plug into her battery generator or gas generator."

Other commenters highlighted how an electric skillet is more energy-efficient than a traditional four-burner stove, making it a climate-friendly cooking option.

🗣️ When you're buying a kitchen appliance, which of these factors is most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Along with all the other pluses mentioned, an electric skillet uses less electricity than a regular stove top burner," one commenter added. "I had one for years and it was so convenient."

Electric cooktops — including electric skillets — are better for the environment than cooking options that run on gas. Electric cooktops rely on minimal electricity, not fossil fuels, to cook your food. This means they don't leech toxic fumes into your home while you prepare meals.

According to Scientific American, gas stoves release polluting chemicals that can irritate your throat and lungs. Electric cooktops, on the other hand, do not. Not only are electric cooking options better for the environment and human health, but studies find that electric cooktops cook food faster than gas options.

So, is this raffle win worth keeping? Reddit — and the planet — says yes.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.