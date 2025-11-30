Officials issue recall of US vape products that could be contaminated: 'Contact a health care provider immediately'

It's linked to several health complications.

Twenty-one smoke shops in New England sold cannabis vape cartridges that were recalled due to their unsafe levels of pesticides.

What's happening?

As Mass Live reported, the recalled vapes showed test results with dangerous levels of the pesticide chlorfenapyr.

NorCo Outdoor Cannabis produced the toxic vapes. A customer filed a complaint after experiencing an adverse health reaction, triggering the investigation and recall.

The affected cannabis products were sold under the strain name "Watermelon Chimera" in Maine between July 10 and October 16, 2025.

Inhaling unsafe levels of chlorfenapyr is linked to several health complications, including nausea, vomiting, high fever, sweating, and altered mental status.

"Any consumer who has ingested these products and is experiencing symptoms or adverse reactions should contact a health care provider immediately or dial 911 if there is a medical emergency," advised the Office of Cannabis Policy, which issued the recall.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

Why are vapes unsafe?

Vaping poses serious dangers to people's health, especially young people who are the target market for many companies' non-cannabis-based vape products.

Even standard vapes that aren't recalled contain high levels of toxins and chemicals that cause lung damage and other adverse health issues.

However, the vapes that were part of this recall were even more concerning because they contained pesticides, chemicals explicitly manufactured to kill living organisms.

Pesticides have been tied to increased cancer risks in humans and hormonal disruption, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

Beyond the health risks, vapes are incredibly damaging to the natural world. Vapes contribute to the growing issues of toxic e-waste and single-use plastics. Meanwhile, the improper disposal of vapes containing lithium-ion batteries is a legitimate fire hazard.

What's being done about the dangers of vaping?

Fortunately, many cities, counties, and nations have been implementing vape bans to protect public health and the environment.

While controversial, these bans particularly protect children and teenagers from the harms of smoking and irreversible health issues. They also promote fire safety in communities and protect curious wildlife from accidental ingestion.

As an individual, you can help spread awareness about critical issues like vaping risks by sharing news stories about recalls and discouraging loved ones from smoking.

Together, we can create a cleaner, more breathable planet without unnecessary exposure to toxic smoke and pesticides.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.