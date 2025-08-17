Justin Bieber sparks backlash as new details emerge about lavish habits on $60 million jet: 'Sounds exhausting to me'

In a display of indulgence reserved for the ultra-rich, this peek inside Justin Bieber's Gulfstream G600 private jet reveals a palatial flying fortress — "more luxurious than most apartments," reported Supercar Blondie.

"It's a flying status symbol – one that screams global celebrity, limitless access, and serious spending power," said the luxury lifestyle magazine.

While ogling at the plush interiors, it's hard not to consider the environmental recklessness behind such a lifestyle. The Bieber's have been known to travel constantly, both for their demanding work schedules and frequent vacations.

"That sounds exhausting to me but I don't have a private jet. But they're literally almost always traveling," remarked one Redditor.

Pollution from private jets increased from 46% between 2019 and 2023 — a surge largely driven by the ultra‑wealthy few, according to a PBS report.

"The highest emitting private jet user [emitted more carbon dioxide than] 500 times the global per person," CBS said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In just two hours, some of these jets release more carbon pollution than a typical person does in an entire year. Private jets are five to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial planes, according to a 2021 report by the European Federation for Transport and Environment, and up to 50 times worse than trains.

Just 1% of the global population (the ultra-rich) accounts for a disproportionate share of aviation pollution, which makes it difficult for regular people to commit to widespread adoption of environmentally friendly practices. If the world's wealthiest and most powerful people led in climate action, eco-consciousness, rather than consumerism, it would be a defining cultural touchpoint. Instead, the culture of overconsumption deepens inequality, as those least responsible shoulder the cost in the form of floods, droughts, and heatwaves.

While high-profile celebrities have good reasons to travel privately — security, for example — there are many practical ways for them to take accountability and reckon with their carbon impact. Meaningful policy interventions such as hefty fuel taxes, slashed tax deductions, and genuine incentives for sustainable alternatives could make a world of difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.