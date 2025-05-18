Leaked documents reveal how Elon Musk uses his $100 million private jet collection: 'Does not enjoy unexpected WiFi outages'

Newly leaked documents reveal Tesla CEO Elon Musk's multimillion-dollar private-jet preferences — and they're making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A report from Aviation A2Z detailed Musk's $100 million private aircraft collection, including his latest addition, the ultra-luxurious Gulfstream G700. The documents expose the billionaire's travel preferences and provide a striking glimpse into his unsustainable lifestyle.

The recent cyberattack, originally reported by Bloomberg, on a Gulfstream-affiliated server exposed detailed records such as Musk's favored flight routes, aircraft tail numbers, and other sensitive information related to his air travel.

The documents pertain to Musk's travel out of various locations, notably through Tesla and SpaceX operations in Texas and California.

According to Aviation A2Z, "Mr. Musk considers himself self-sufficient." It further stated that Musk requested "direct, rapid routes" and "does not enjoy unexpected WiFi outages."

The breach has targeted the data connection to Gulfstream Aerospace, which manufactures private jets. The leaked documents circulated in aviation circles and were eventually made public.

This story has made waves because it highlights a disconnect between Musk's image as a climate-focused innovator and his massive contribution to the amount of planet-warming pollution in the air. While Tesla promotes a cleaner future for the environment, Musk's private jets reportedly spewed out over 11 million pounds of carbon dioxide last year.

Private aviation is one of the most polluting modes of transportation. A single hour of private flight produces over 2 tons of CO2 pollution. In contrast, a commercial passenger is responsible for only about 10% of that over the same distance. And Musk is not alone — the top 1% of earners in the global population are responsible for more than double the pollution of the poorest 50%, according to Oxfam.

This kind of elite overconsumption sends a discouraging message to everyday consumers: The responsibility to do your part in caring for the environment is expected only from everyday people. However, it also presents an opportunity to call for policy change.

Private aviation taxes, bans on short-haul flights with alternative transit options, and the broader adoption of sustainable aviation fuels could help alleviate the environmental impact.

