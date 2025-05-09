Resourceful individual shares unique method for reusing empty prescription bottles: 'Smart'

"I am all for it!"

Finding uses for household waste is a great way to save money and reuse materials, and it can sometimes even be fun.

One Redditor demonstrated a unique way of reusing empty prescription bottles.

The scoop

The original poster showed their genius method for making a lemon-flavored popsicle using an empty prescription bottle as the mold and a dental flosser as the stick.

They went on to share that their girlfriend took issue with the popsicle, but many commenters applauded the OP for their smart thinking.

How it's helping

Repurposing household waste and finding new uses for items that would otherwise be discarded can reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills and conserve resources.

There are many ways to reuse items, including turning glass jars into storage containers, using food scraps for compost, and transforming old clothes into cleaning rags.

Finding new uses for household waste can also lead to significant savings.

Families can cut costs on items such as storage solutions, cleaning products, garden fertilizer, and holiday decor by reusing materials they already have. For example, composting kitchen waste reduces the need to buy chemical fertilizers, while repurposing plastic containers or fabric saves money on storage and utility items.

Over time, these small actions add up, helping households manage budgets more effectively and adopt more resource-efficient lifestyles.

Reusing items also has several environmental benefits. It conserves energy by decreasing the need to manufacture new products, thereby reducing the environmental footprint associated with raw material extraction, processing, and transportation. Reusing or recycling items also helps reduce waste and stop it from polluting our rivers and oceans, where it can cause considerable harm to wildlife and degrade the environment.

Knowing your recycling options can also help reduce waste and conserve resources. Several organizations will even reward you for recycling your old electronics or clothes.

What everyone's saying

People had mixed reactions to the Redditor's hack. Some were skeptical, while others found it impressive.

"Yeah that's smart actually," wrote one commenter.

"Upcycling plastic items! I am all for it!" another added.

