Customer shares genius way to organize laundromat quarters: 'I hope this catches on'

If you wash and dry your clothes at a laundromat, you know that managing your weekly allotment of quarters can be annoying and sometimes messy. But fear no longer — a Redditor may have cracked the case, not only helping you keep your quarters in one place but also helping you reduce your environmental footprint.

The scoop

A recent viral post on the appropriately titled r/Frugal subreddit showcases just how easy and efficient it is to carry your laundromat quarters around with you.

Just save empty prescription bottles when you're done with them, and put those quarters in there as you accrue change every week or get ready to do laundry. Problem solved!

Photo Credit: Reddit

Per the OP, each bottle can hold up to $10 (that's 40 quarters, to save you a calculator search).

"Saves a ziplock and is handily organized and spill-proof!" the OP wrote.

How it's helping

The benefits of this hack are twofold.

First, it clearly benefits laundry-doers. You need a lot of coins for a weekly load of laundry, and while people obviously have been walking back and forth to the laundromat with coins jingling in their pockets for decades, putting them in a tight, sealed container alleviates any worries that you might lose your coins in transit.

Secondly, it also benefits the environment.

We all learned the phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle" growing up, and while it's certainly catchy, it also encapsulates how you can contribute to environmental conservation. Putting your coins in a pill bottle instead of your pocket may not seem like a major decision, but these choices add up over time. Reusing the bottle instead of throwing it out is an active choice to reduce waste, which in turn reduces crowding in our landfills and protects our oceans from pollution.

Make enough of these choices, and we can make a world of difference to our environments, both local and global.

What everyone's saying

People love learning about life hacks, so the comments on this post were enthusiastic.

"That's good to know, actually," one response read. "Thanks."

"I do this but have never seen anyone else do it!" another commenter wrote. "I hope this catches on so people don't look at me all crazy."

Easing the latter user's concerns, another Redditor jokingly replied, "Let's be serious, no one is gotta bat an eye at someone with unlabeled prescription bottles at the laundromat."

