Lawmakers propose game-changing law to combat skyrocketing electricity costs: 'Everyone should be able to benefit from it'

Lawmakers in New York are proposing a bill that would not only support solar energy but would also potentially help alleviate rising electricity costs.

Senate Bill S8512, also known as the Solar Up Now New York Act, is a recently introduced bill in New York that would exempt small balcony solar, or plug-in solar, from interconnection and net metering requirements. This would go a long way in making it easier for renters and others without rooftop access to install solar power.

The act aims to increase energy independence and affordability for more New Yorkers and reduce demand on the electric grid. This could ultimately lower the already skyrocketing energy costs in New York. According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, New York residents were paying an average of 26.18 cents per kilowatt-hour in July, about nine cents higher than the national average.

In a press release, New York State senator Liz Krueger noted the importance of the bill and the potential it has to help residents across the state.

"Plug-in solar is a powerful tool to deliver enhanced energy independence and affordability to millions of New Yorkers who are currently shut out of the solar economy," said Krueger.

Plug-in solar panels are small, easy-to-install systems that are not typically intended to provide massive amounts of power. Instead, they are designed for renters or those with limited roof space to generate electricity for their homes by simply plugging into a standard wall outlet.

These units can help supplement existing power supplies, providing a noticeable relief from rising energy bills. Plug-in solar panels can also provide much-needed benefits to the environment by drastically reducing gas pollution and air pollutants from dirty fuel production, ultimately improving air quality.

"Mass adoption of plug-in solar could also reduce demand on the grid, saving all ratepayers money by avoiding the need for costly grid upgrades. After all, the sunshine is free, so everyone should be able to benefit from it," added Krueger.

