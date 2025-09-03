Scientists achieve incredible breakthrough that could revolutionize solar energy: 'A new possibility'

"We will further expand the scope of applications."

A team of scientists in South Korea has set a new benchmark for solar innovation with bifacial thin-film solar cells that can generate electricity from both sides, per a release.

On top of that, they can do it with record-breaking efficiency.

The research, led by Daehwan Kim and Shijoon Sung at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST), developed thin-film solar cells on transparent electrode substrates.

Unlike traditional models, these cells can be made at lower temperatures, making them cheaper and easier to produce. By adding silver during production and carefully layering gallium, the team dramatically improved charge transport, boosting efficiency well beyond what's typically possible at such low processing heat.

The result was an impressive 15.3% efficiency from the front and 8.44% from the back — and that is with a combined bifacial power generation density of 23.1 megawatts per square centimeter. Put simply, that's among the best results ever reported for this type of solar cell.

Conventional solar panels only absorb sunlight from one side, whereas bifacial panels on the underside catch light bouncing off nearby surfaces — from reflective rooftops to snow — effectively doubling the potential of the panel. This makes them particularly promising for solar systems installed on buildings or in agricultural fields, as well as for next-gen tandem cells.

By increasing the efficiency of the same-sized panel, solar energy could become much more affordable and accessible.

Beyond efficiency, the transparent-substrate design opens the door for integration into windows, facades, and greenhouse roofs. That means cities could one day turn skyscrapers into vertical solar farms, while farmers could generate energy without sacrificing crops.

Scaling bifacial thin-film technology could accelerate the shift away from dirty energy sources like oil and gas, which contribute heat-trapping pollution to the atmosphere. It could also cut energy bills for households and businesses everywhere.

With cleaner energy grids, communities will have less exposure to air pollutants linked to asthma, strokes, and heart disease.

"This study offers a new possibility to increase efficiency for thin-film solar cells based on transparent substrates," the researchers said in their paper. "We will further expand the scope of applications for high-efficiency bifacial solar cell technology based on transparent substrates."

While they're still in the research stage, bifacial thin-film solar cells are moving closer to being able to scale on a commercial level. As production becomes simpler and more cost-effective, these panels could soon join mainstream rooftop and community solar options.

These steps not only help with cutting costs but also with shrinking carbon footprints.

