Texans are struggling to pay their energy bills as electricity costs skyrocket: 'There's so many more people that need help'

Texans are feeling the heat this summer, both from the high temperatures and the high energy bills. With electricity prices climbing faster than inflation and heat waves driving up AC use, families across the state are scrambling for ways to manage skyrocketing costs.

The scoop

As reported by the Houston Chronicle, northeast Houston residents lined up at the Carl Walker Jr. Multi-Purpose Center in August, each with their own application for federal utility aid.

Community groups spent months helping applicants prepare their paperwork, anticipating that the system would only be open for a few hours before hitting a cap. In past years, the typical applicant range was around 20,000 to 25,000 people. However, this year the demand was unprecedented.

The system crashed under the weight of more than 100,000 applicants competing for just 5,000 of the remaining slots.

One resident, Sandra Edwards, had to pawn her jewelry to keep up with bills after Hurricane Beryl tore a hole in her roof and doubled her monthly electricity costs.

"I was scared, because I just knew I was going to get a cut-off notice again," she told organizers.

How it's helping

Emergency aid like the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has been a lifeline, but funds are limited and demand keeps rising. For those lucky enough to secure a slot, it can mean hundreds of dollars off their bill.

While families hunt for relief, more long-term solutions are also an option. Going solar, for example, is one of the most powerful ways to cut home energy costs while reducing the pollution that overheats our planet. Solar panels can shrink bills dramatically while lowering reliance on dirty fuels, which trap heat in Earth's atmosphere.

Still, the upfront costs of installing solar panels can feel out of reach. That's where leasing options come in. Palmetto's LightReach program allows homeowners to access solar with little or even no money down, making renewable energy far more accessible to those who might otherwise be left behind.

What everyone's saying

The Houston Chronicle captured many reactions to Houston's electricity crunch that have ranged from frustration to desperation.

"The need is so big, so big," said Carmen Cavezza, an organizer with the Coalition for Environment, Equity and Resilience.

"There's so many more people that need help, but you only have so many resources, right?" said Meals on Wheels Montgomery County's Compliance Director Jilian Lennon. Her organization was able to receive $10,000 from an energy company's donation for the elderly to pay their bills. In just the first week of the nonprofit's survey to its network of seniors, 118 people have responded asking for funds.

Due to the strain on these systems, consumers will need new strategies beyond bill assistance alone.

That's why more households are exploring solar, whether through leasing or buying. Palmetto offers local leasing options that can help minimize upfront costs. And if leasing isn't the right fit, EnergySage provides free tools to compare quotes for purchasing panels, with the average homeowner eligible for nearly $10,000 in incentives.

If you're torn between leasing and buying, you can weigh the pros and cons of both, making it easier to find the right option that will keep the heat and bills at bay.

