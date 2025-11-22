Resident sparks outrage with photos of frustrating discovery in mail: 'Never seen one of these before'

Most people are familiar with junk mail, but at least the majority is printed on paper, which is biodegradable. One Reddit user was baffled when they received plastic coupons in the mail instead and posted about it in r/mildlyinfuriating.

What happened?

In the post, they shared a photo of the unsettling discovery, which showed three single-use coupons for a cannabis dispensary and a restaurant printed on plastic.

"Never seen one of these before, but damn," the original poster wrote. "Not sure who thought this was the move but their PR/Marketing team should be ashamed. I live relatively far from this place too, so who knows how many of these went out."

"I work for usps and we deliver sooooo many things like this," one user wrote in another thread on plastic coupons in r/Anticonsumption. "It's incredible to consider the amount of plastic used every day for junk mail that most people toss immediately."

"Why make something that will expire in a month out of paper when we can make it last for eternity?" another shared.

"It's like they think of new ways to f*** the planet daily," a third said.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

Plastic waste is one of the largest sources of pollution worldwide, with nearly 500 million tons produced annually, according to Our World in Data. Unfortunately, most of this waste is either landfilled, incinerated, or mismanaged, and only around 9% gets recycled. If it ends up in the environment, it can cause animals to choke or suffer life-threatening injuries, along with contaminating food and water sources and entire ecosystems.

When businesses decide to print coupons on plastic instead of paper, they contribute to the issue, as most households will likely discard rather than use them.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Numerous companies are working to reduce plastic waste and doing their part to help the planet. For example, Delta Airlines switched from disposable plastic to paper cups, which it says should eliminate 7 million pounds of waste per year. Retailers like Whole Foods and Canada-based London Drugs have started offering refill stations for certain soaps and beauty products, which helps customers reduce plastic waste at home.

As for junk mail, there are mail management services that allow homeowners to opt out of unwanted mail free of charge. If you're getting too many unsolicited coupon offers, you might want to check out these services to both keep your mailbox from being cluttered and help the planet.

What else is being done about plastic?

Lawmakers in countries worldwide, including in the U.S., Nepal, and the United Arab Emirates, have passed plastic bag bans with remarkable results. For example, in New Jersey, there's been a 96% reduction in the number of bags sold or distributed since the ban was enforced.

Major retailers like Amazon and Sephora are also working on expanding recycling programs for plastic products.

We can help by opting for plastic-free options for everyday items, such as water bottles and food containers. As a bonus, switching to more sustainable products will also save you money and protect your health from chemicals in plastics leaching into your food or drinks.

