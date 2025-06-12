Officials impose sweeping ban that will impact wide range of household items — here's what's happening

In a move to tackle plastic pollution and create cleaner communities, Nepal's government has announced it will ban the production, sale, and distribution of plastic items thinner than 40 microns, starting Nov. 17.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel shared the news while presenting the national budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The goal? To reduce pollution and protect both people and the planet from the harmful effects of plastic waste.

This is a significant step forward, as plastics thinner than 40 microns are often used for single-use items like shopping bags and food packaging. These items are difficult to recycle and frequently end up clogging drains, littering neighborhoods, and polluting rivers and streams. Because they break down into microplastics, these thin plastics can also harm wildlife and infiltrate our food and water sources.

By banning the thinnest and most problematic plastics, Nepal joins a growing global movement to cut down on plastic waste. Countries like England, France, and India, as well as major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, have implemented similar bans on single-use plastics. California recently prohibited plastic produce bags from grocery stores.

In addition to helping keep communities cleaner and reducing the strain on waste management systems, Nepal's new policy has big benefits for the environment. Plastic production releases harmful air pollution and heat-trapping gases, contributing to the overheating of our planet. By reducing demand for plastic production, this ban will help lower pollution at its source — a win for air quality and climate progress.

Of course, some business owners and consumers have raised concerns about the cost and availability of sustainable alternatives. To ensure a smooth transition, many advocates recommend supporting small businesses with subsidies for eco-friendly materials, providing public education on reusable options, and fostering partnerships between the government and local manufacturers of alternatives.

While no single policy can solve the plastic problem overnight, Nepal's new ban represents an important, actionable step. It empowers communities to move toward cleaner streets, healthier waterways, and a future with less waste — showing how local action can contribute to global progress.

