Major retailer launches game-changing initiative to solve pressing issue with common household products: 'It is incumbent on all of us'

A new flagship store from London Drugs is offering customers a way to reduce plastic waste at home.

At the heart of the 20,000-square-foot concept store in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, is an innovative refill station developed in partnership with SC Johnson, Packaging World reported. The station allows shoppers to refill Method and Mrs. Meyer's hand and dish soap using reusable pouches. This switch could reduce plastic use by up to 93% compared to conventional single-use bottles.

"The environmental benefits of refilling and reusing containers in terms of both carbon and plastic reduction are unparalleled," said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We've worked closely with our partners at London Drugs to make the … refill machines as convenient as possible, which is key to the success of refill/reuse systems."

The refill station stands out as a hands-on solution to the growing strain on curbside recycling systems and the enormous amount of household plastic waste. The cosmetics and beauty industry alone generates around 120 billion packaging units per year, according to 4ocean, and a lot of it isn't recyclable. Plus, even recyclable packaging often still piles up in landfills.

Much of the plastic pollution humans create ends up in the oceans, contaminating ecosystems and harming wildlife. Plastic waste also leads to microplastic pollution — these tiny bits of plastic end up everywhere, including in our food chain, our drinking water, and our bodies.

For shoppers, this refill option offers a more sustainable shopping experience with the added bonus of saving money. Refillable products cost less to manufacture, since there isn't the added requirement of plastic packaging, and those cost savings trickle down to shoppers, too. Shoppers can also drive up demand for sustainable solutions like these by supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands.

"At London Drugs, we are inspired to create the best possible experience for our customers, driven by our desire to anticipate their needs before they discover the existence of those needs," said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs' president and chief operating officer. "Through this project, we are showcasing our flexibility as a retailer to move with the evolving needs of our customers and adapt to provide a retail environment rooted in sustainability and wellness."

As Johnson put it, "it is incumbent on all of us to innovate refill/reuse opportunities and push for regulatory measures to help with adoption."

