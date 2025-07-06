  • Business Business

Major retailer launches game-changing initiative to solve pressing issue with common household products: 'It is incumbent on all of us'

"Through this project, we are showcasing our flexibility."

by Christine Dulion
"Through this project, we are showcasing our flexibility."

Photo Credit: London Drugs

A new flagship store from London Drugs is offering customers a way to reduce plastic waste at home.

At the heart of the 20,000-square-foot concept store in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, is an innovative refill station developed in partnership with SC Johnson, Packaging World reported. The station allows shoppers to refill Method and Mrs. Meyer's hand and dish soap using reusable pouches. This switch could reduce plastic use by up to 93% compared to conventional single-use bottles.

"The environmental benefits of refilling and reusing containers in terms of both carbon and plastic reduction are unparalleled," said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We've worked closely with our partners at London Drugs to make the … refill machines as convenient as possible, which is key to the success of refill/reuse systems."

The refill station stands out as a hands-on solution to the growing strain on curbside recycling systems and the enormous amount of household plastic waste. The cosmetics and beauty industry alone generates around 120 billion packaging units per year, according to 4ocean, and a lot of it isn't recyclable. Plus, even recyclable packaging often still piles up in landfills.

Much of the plastic pollution humans create ends up in the oceans, contaminating ecosystems and harming wildlife. Plastic waste also leads to microplastic pollution — these tiny bits of plastic end up everywhere, including in our food chain, our drinking water, and our bodies.

For shoppers, this refill option offers a more sustainable shopping experience with the added bonus of saving money. Refillable products cost less to manufacture, since there isn't the added requirement of plastic packaging, and those cost savings trickle down to shoppers, too. Shoppers can also drive up demand for sustainable solutions like these by supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"At London Drugs, we are inspired to create the best possible experience for our customers, driven by our desire to anticipate their needs before they discover the existence of those needs," said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs' president and chief operating officer. "Through this project, we are showcasing our flexibility as a retailer to move with the evolving needs of our customers and adapt to provide a retail environment rooted in sustainability and wellness."

As Johnson put it, "it is incumbent on all of us to innovate refill/reuse opportunities and push for regulatory measures to help with adoption."

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a refillable product?

Saving money 💰

Reducing plastic waste 🗑️

Using less shelf space at home 💁‍♀️

Getting easy refill deliveries 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x