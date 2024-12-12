Whole Foods implements game-changing new service at select stores — and it could shave off over 10% of your grocery bill

The new partnership isn't just excellent news for people's wallets but also the planet.

Whole Foods is launching new refill stations at select stores in California, and the move is sure to have shoppers rejoicing thanks to the savings on a cult favorite fair trade item.

The nonprofit Santa Cruz Works reported in October that Wonderfil has brought its "smart" refill stations to locations in Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Redwood City, and San Mateo, with Stonestown the next in line to soon receive the money-saving and environmentally friendly installation.

Lucky customers can refill their empty containers from home with Dr. Bronner's fair trade organic soap — already a low-cost, chemical-free alternative for an array of cleaning and personal-care needs, from cleaning makeup brushes to finding a non-irritating face wash.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a refillable product?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

However, repurposing an empty container will stretch each shopper's dollar even further, with the nonprofit estimating a refill will save people 13% compared to buying a new plastic bottle. Those who don't have an empty container laying around will have the option to purchase post-consumer plastic bottles (also for future reuse) near the refill stations.

The new partnership isn't just excellent news for people's wallets but also the planet, as plastics are mostly derived from dirty fuels such as oil and gasoline. When burned, these fuels release pollution associated with the accelerated rise of the global temperature and the ensuing uptick of more intense extreme weather.

Furthermore, plastics are nonbiodegradable, so they take tens to hundreds of years to decompose, contributing to overcrowded landfills as well as the distressing and at times deadly contamination of our waterways and recreational spaces.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to Santa Cruz Works, Wonderfil's metering station also makes it easy for people to participate in the eco-friendly program, as its technology eliminates the need for shoppers to weigh their containers before and after refilling. Other brands taking steps to reduce plastic pollution include Ulta, which has partnered with Pact Collective to make recycling beauty empties more accessible for the average consumer.

"We are so grateful to Dr. Bronner's and Whole Foods for being incredible partners in the effort to reduce dependence on single-use plastics," Wonderfil said in a statement. "Our rollouts on the West Coast coincided with devastating hurricanes on the East Coast. It is a sad, stark reminder of why we're doing this. … We must work together to quickly eliminate all unnecessary consumption of fossil fuels, and plastic packaging is an easy place to start."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.