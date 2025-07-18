  • Business Business

Researchers discover surprising side effect of ban on plastic grocery bags: 'We can judge it very well'

by Lily Crowder
"The last year we've seen a tremendous, very good reduction by 60 to 80%."

Photo Credit: iStock

The United Arab Emirates' ban on single-use plastic bags took effect in 2024, and the results are already proving that it has been incredibly effective.

According to The National, the ban has not only helped limit litter and other negative environmental issues associated with single-use plastics, but it has also contributed to a slower decline in camel populations due to reduced plastic consumption.

The National spoke to Dr. Ulrich Wernery, who co-authored a 2021 study on camel deaths correlated with large plastic materials in their stomachs.

"There's a very good reduction in plastic bags in the UAE and we can judge it very well," Dr. Wernery said. "We do not find a lot of camel cases with plastic [bags] in their stomach. [In] the last year we've seen a tremendous, very good reduction by 60 to 80%."

Around the world, single-use product bans, particularly plastic bags, are gaining popularity. In Punjab, plastic bags below a certain thickness have been banned as of 2025. Meanwhile, in the U.S., states like California have a ban on all plastic bags and encourage reusable shopping bags.

Plastic consumption by wildlife is a significant concern, as exemplified by the widespread opposition to plastic straws due to their impact on marine life, including sea turtles. While the decrease in plastic-related camel deaths is a sign the UAE is moving in the right direction, other plastic items still pose a threat to these and other animals.

"Dr. Wernery said that camels eating the plastic ropes used to hold their hay bales remains 'a severe problem,'" The National wrote. The hope is that broader plastic bans will be implemented, not just in the UAE, but everywhere, and plastic-related animal injuries and plastic pollution can be further mitigated.

To do your part, consider switching to plastic-free alternatives for everyday items. This could include ditching single-use water bottles and investing in something reusable or bringing your own to-go containers to restaurants. Every step counts in making a change to reduce plastic in our environment.

