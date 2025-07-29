Innovative company unveils game-changing product that solves major issue with food labels: 'Creating a better future'

It's a smart swap for a packaging component that often slips under the radar.

United Kingdom-based sustainable materials company PlantSea has launched seaweed-infused food labels that are completely plastic-free, compostable at home, and recyclable. It's a smart swap for a packaging component that often slips under the radar.

Plastic waste is a complex and growing problem globally; according to Earth.org, the world generates over 400 million tons of plastic each year. Nearly all plastic is made using dirty fuel sources such as oil and gas, which release planet-heating gases when extracted and processed.

Every synthetic label peeled from a fruit or tossed with a takeout container adds to this cycle, polluting the air and causing health issues like respiratory illnesses and heart issues for people. That pollution also worsens extreme weather events, such as heat waves and flooding, threatening communities around the world.

ThePackHub reported that by replacing synthetic label materials with a natural pulp made from seaweed waste generated during the production of other eco-friendly products, PlantSea is tackling this challenge from multiple angles.

Its circular design not only reduces reliance on virgin wood pulp (helping fight deforestation), but also keeps production waste out of landfills. Plastic waste ultimately breaks down into tiny particles that end up in our food, air, water, and even our bodies. Because PlantSea's labels compost easily and can be recycled like paper, they help shrink the microplastic problem affecting human health worldwide.

Of course, switching materials at scale is no small feat, and PlantSea acknowledges the challenges of balancing sustainability with supply chains and price points. But this innovation meets the growing demand from both brands and consumers for packaging that's better for the planet and more practical in daily life.

PlantSea's launch is part of a growing movement to rethink how we package and label the products we use every day. Many companies are jumping on board with plastic-free packaging — for example, Sev-Rend's alternative to plastic tags on produce and Smurfit Westrock's all-paper shipping wrap. At scale, these sustainable packaging solutions could help cut pollution, protect human health, and reduce the climate risks we all face.

As PlantSea explained, "we believe that creating a better future is possible, and we are proud to be part of a growing community of like-minded individuals and organisations who share this vision."

