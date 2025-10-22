Officials enact sweeping ban on widely sold product with harmful impacts: 'Commitment to protecting the public'

A major move toward a green future has been earning praise from health and environmental advocates in the Philippines. The country's Department of Trade and Industry banned the sale of open-pod vapes and refillable e-liquids. The new policy, announced Oct. 9, looks to crack down on products that have fueled a growing health epidemic while generating mountains of toxic waste.

The DTI "is moving to prohibit the manufacture, importation, distribution, and retail sale of vape open pods and uncertified e-liquids in the domestic market, citing health and safety risks," the Manila Bulletin reported. By removing these products from store shelves, it hopes to curb access among young people — many of whom are addicted to flavored refills and sleek, discreet devices.

"The department emphasized its commitment to protecting the public from the hazards of vapes and novel tobacco products, including substance abuse," per the Bulletin. "... The DTI's action follows public concern over vape products allegedly containing synthetic cannabinoids, or chemicals that mimic cannabis."

Synthetic cannabinoids are lab-made chemicals designed to mimic THC but often have far stronger, unpredictable effects. They can cause severe health problems, including rapid heart rate, vomiting, seizures, psychosis, and even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This move has the potential to make a real difference, especially for Filipino youth. Vaping is often marketed as a safer alternative to smoking, but research increasingly shows that it can harm the lungs, heart, and brain and expose users to cancer-causing chemicals. Secondhand vape aerosol can affect bystanders too, particularly young children. By limiting access to vapes, the new rule could prevent addiction before it starts and lower the risk of long-term illnesses among young Filipinos.

While a refillable device may sound like a good thing, the health risk is high. Disposable vapes also generate enormous amounts of waste: single-use plastic casings, leftover nicotine liquid, and lithium batteries that end up in landfills or waterways. These discarded devices leach toxic chemicals and heavy metals into the environment. Improperly discarded vapes can even start fires.

Not all Filipinos are united around this issue, though. Clarisse Virgino, Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Philippines representative, believes the prohibitions are not nuanced enough and "will force adult consumers back to cigarettes or environmentally harmful disposables, which lack any credible waste management or recycling framework."

While practical recycling and waste management should be a priority, citizens' health must be prioritized in tandem. Virgino's perspective positions vapes as a healthier alternative to cigarettes, which is a misconception. Vapes are not a "healthy" alternative but just slightly less toxic than cigarettes.

In fact, deaths and severe damage to lungs is usually correlated with the use of these open-pod, or refillable, vapes, the exact product that the Philippines banned. Neither option is safe for children, yet the vape industry's marketing strategy revolves around children as its most important audience. This ban works to safeguard children and adults.

