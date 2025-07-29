Authorities make troubling discovery in random tests of over 100 seized vapes: 'It is causing quite serious concern'

Etomidate, an anesthetic drug often used in a clinical setting, was found in one-third of 100 seized vapes in Singapore.

According to CNA, the Singaporean government is working to list this substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug.

Vaping was fully banned in Singapore in 2018 because of the health risks associated with inhaling the toxic e-liquids. In the U.S., bans on vapes exist, such as in California, which bans disposable vapes, and in North Carolina, which bans unregulated vapes.

E-cigarettes or vapes have been tied to various health issues, including heart and lung problems, mostly linked to nicotine intake. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports these concerns are coupled with aerosol and other chemicals that, when inhaled through an e-cigarette, can be cancer-causing. Now, with etomidate showing up in vapes throughout East and Southeast Asian countries, the risks exist tenfold.

"Vaping, especially those that are laced with etomidate, is increasing. It is causing quite serious concern among agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, per CNA.

On top of the health risks, including hallucinations, organ failure, and death, as mentioned by Ong, vapes in general pose a dark environmental issue.

Outdoorsfolk frequently share online posts of secluded, natural areas where vape trash continues to show up. Not only are the discarded vapes a form of littering, posing a threat to curious wildlife or finding their way into waterways, but e-waste also presents a plethora of other issues.

When electronics are not recycled properly, they become more than just outdoor eyesores. The World Health Organization reports they can "release up to 1,000 different chemical substances into the environment, including known neurotoxicants such as lead."

The new classification of etomidate in Singapore can hopefully encourage people to stop using the substance, and in turn, prevent them from experiencing the harmful health consequences.

As with other drug offenses in Singapore, offenders will be "subject to supervision, have to undergo mandatory rehabilitation, and may also be committed to a drug rehabilitation center," CNA reported. Repeat offenders will be prosecuted and can also face jail time.

