Officials pass law that will have major impact on vape shops: 'It is important'

The UK has recently expanded its polluter responsibility laws to include vape retailers, according to the Guardian.

Under the recently enacted legislation, those selling e-cigarettes from outside the UK will need to pay a levy to cover the cost of e-waste processing. UK retailers were already doing this, but the 2025 amendment to the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Regulations closed a loophole that let online retailers outside of the UK off the hook for such surcharges.

Vapes used to be classified under toys and leisure, but now have their own category under the WEEE framework, which will help with processing.

A recent UK-wide ban on single-use vapes hasn't been as effective as hoped. Consumers are simply treating reusable vapes as single-use, which continues to exacerbate e-waste challenges.

When left in public areas or landfills, e-waste leaches a wide range of toxic substances that can find their way into local soil and water supplies, harming people and wildlife alike. Legislation funding the proper processing of e-waste is helpful, but the root cause remains poor user habits. Knowing your recycling options and acting on them can help avoid the harms of this kind of littering. Better still, skipping vaping altogether is not only good for the environment, but it's better for health too.

Domestic retailers welcomed the legal change, which applied rules for vape surcharges equally across the board.

"We welcome this positive change that helps create a more level playing field for UK retailers," said Paula Coughlan, the chief sustainability officer at electronics retailer Currys, per the Guardian.

"It is important that the responsibility to safely dispose of electronic waste is shared fairly, and we're pleased the government has listened to us and other industry leaders. As well as making online marketplaces pay for the waste they create, we should be going further to set stretch targets and incentivise investment in cleaning it up too."

