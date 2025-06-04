US regulators move forward on controversial policy change that could pose risks to human health: 'By then it'll be too late'

"We're quickly returning to the age of the 1960s and 1970s."

The United States Environmental Protection Agency is considering the approval of a new pesticide ingredient that contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a class of harmful chemicals. The potential approval has sparked concerns among health and environmental advocates.

What's happening?

As The New Lede reported in early May, the EPA announced the proposed registration of cyclobutrifluram, a chemical designed to control pests and diseases in crops such as soybeans, lettuce, cotton, and ornamental plants, per an April EPA news release.

Developed by Syngenta, the chemical is being marketed as the active ingredient in the agritech company's new product Tymirium, which is intended to protect plants from parasitic nematodes and fungal diseases.

"It will give farmers the freedom to maximize their yields without having to compromise on sustainability," Jon Parr, then-president of global crop protection at Syngenta, said in a 2020 statement.

However, environmental groups have urged the EPA to reject the registration of cyclobutrifluram, citing concerns about potential long-term health and ecological impacts since the chemical falls into the PFAS category. This group of chemicals is known to accumulate in human bodies and the environment for decades, possibly centuries.

While the EPA says it didn't find any risks to human health or threats to animals when the chemical was used in line with directions, the agency opened a portal for public comments and will consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before making a final decision.

The New Lede reported that opponents of the chemical are concerned its registration will be approved anyway.

"We're quickly returning to the age of the 1960s and 1970s, when really persistent pesticides, like DDT, were in wide use," Nathan Donley, the Center for Biological Diversity's environmental health science director, told the outlet. "The legacy of impacts of what the EPA's currently approving won't be known for decades. By then it'll be too late."

Why is the potential approval of cyclobutrifluram concerning?

PFAS have been called "forever chemicals" because natural processes do not easily break them down. They can persist in the environment long after contamination and in human bodies long after exposure.

The chemicals have been linked to a slew of health problems, including increased cholesterol, reproductive issues, an increased risk of cancers, and developmental delays. In ecosystems, they can pose similar risks to wildlife and can harm habitats by contaminating air, water, soil, and food sources.

While the EPA designated two widely used PFAS — PFOA and PFOS — as hazardous substances in 2024 and banned 12 PFAS chemicals from nonfood pesticide products in 2022, the agency appears to support approval of this new PFAS-containing pesticide ingredient, according to an April memorandum.

Given that PFAS compounds have been detected on around 4,000 farms across the U.S., and many fertilizers used to grow our food contain these chemicals, approving a pesticide that includes them could further contaminate food supplies.

What measures can be taken to address pesticides and PFAS?

Environmental groups such as Toxic Free North Carolina and the Environmental Protection Network submitted petitions to the EPA expressing opposition to the registration of cyclobutrifluram.

In its public comment, science, regulatory, and advocacy manager Sara Grantham wrote on behalf of the organization Beyond Pesticides, "PFAS should be banned from all products, and no new chemicals should be approved for use that fall into this class."

While the period for public comment appears to have closed, residents may still consider sharing their opinions on the matter with elected officials and voicing support for pro-environment policies that protect human health and fragile habitats.

In the meantime, lawmakers in Maryland are considering a sweeping ban on over 1,000 pesticides that contain forever chemicals, and environmental groups in the United Kingdom are urging the government to ban PFAS-containing pesticides after a study found the substances on numerous fruits and vegetables.

Those who wish to mitigate their exposure to PFAS and pesticides now might consider buying organic produce or even growing their own fruits and vegetables, which may come with the added benefits of higher nutrient levels and lower grocery costs. Avoiding certain consumer goods, such as nonstick cookware, can also help reduce household PFAS exposures.

