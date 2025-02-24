Lawmakers propose sweeping ban on chemicals found in everyday products: 'We're exposed to them constantly'

A first-of-its-kind study found that all participants had the chemicals present in their bodies.

Lawmakers in Maryland are considering a bill that would ban harmful PFAS chemicals used by farms, schools, and hospitals, WBAL-TV 11 reported.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are otherwise known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down naturally. Two types of PFAS have been linked to cancers, liver and kidney problems, pregnancy complications, and other health issues.

A first-of-its-kind study by Johns Hopkins University and the Maryland Pesticide Education Network tested the blood of 41 volunteers and found that all participants had PFAS present in their bodies. Most of them had high enough levels to put them at risk for health problems.

The bill would ban 1,000 pesticides that contain forever chemicals. PFAS have also been found in animals. Banning the chemicals could protect both humans and wildlife from health issues.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health assistant professor Ana Rule has applied for a $1 million Environmental Protection Agency grant to expand the study.

"[The chemicals are] ubiquitous. And so, we're exposed to them constantly, and they don't break down in the body," Baltimore County Delegate Sheila Ruth, D-District 44B, told 11 News Investigates.

Ruth introduced a similar bill last year that would have banned pesticides containing PFAS, but it failed to pass.

The Delaware-Maryland Agribusiness Association opposed last year's bill and will also oppose this year's.

"These bills ignore the thorough and rigorous review process in place at the federal level via the Environmental Protection Agency," it said in a statement to 11 News Investigates. "Pesticides are critically important tools to the farmers who use them to advance both yields and conservation practices, and this legislation would remove tools from their toolbox without sound scientific basis."

Ruth explained that changes have been made to the bill to address some of these concerns.

Baltimore County Sen. Ben Brooks, D-District 10, told 11 News Investigates, "We still can get the same results with some of the 14,000 other pesticides that are on the market that does not have PFAS in it."

"I think some farmers believe the efficacy is better," Brooks added. "But, you know, when we bridge that against the health of Marylanders, I think the choice is very, very clear."

