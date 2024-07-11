Lawmakers consider creating $500M fund to bail out farmers affected by pollution: 'Farms have been contaminated through no fault of their own'

Even if American farmers received this $500 million bailout, PFAs would still pose a substantial risk to us all.

The United States Congress is considering giving $500 million to farmers affected by toxic PFAS, the Guardian reported.

PFAS, sometimes called "forever chemicals" because they never fully break down or go away, have become incredibly pervasive — because of inadequate regulations, they are in our food, our water, and, basically, everywhere.

These chemicals have been linked to a wide range of health concerns, including "cancer, hormone disruption, liver and thyroid problems, interference with vaccine effectiveness, reproductive harm, and abnormal fetal development," according to the National Resources Defense Council.

They are also in our nation's farms via what the Guardian described as "PFAS-contaminated sewage sludge used as a cheap fertilizer alternative [that has] poisoned crops and livestock."

Around 4,000 farms have also been contaminated with PFAS by neighboring military bases, which operate somewhat mysteriously but seem to prioritize spending much of their time and effort contaminating the groundwater around them with toxic chemicals.

"Farms have been contaminated through no fault of their own, and farmers shouldn't be left holding the bag over chemical contamination," said Sarah Alexander, executive director of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association. "It's critical to address PFAS holistically, and the agricultural aspect of this has not been taken up yet."

The proposal making its way through Congress is modeled off legislation that was approved unanimously by the Maine legislature.

PFAS would still pose a substantial risk to us all — and the chemical industry plans to keep it that way. A recent study revealed that the industry spent $100 million over the last two election cycles lobbying to prevent PFAS from becoming regulated.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency — the government agency with the most direct mandate to prevent PFAS contamination — has been inconsistent at best with its enforcement. And, in Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers are refusing to release $125 million allocated for PFAS cleanup in drinking water unless the parties responsible are given legal immunity.

To truly deal with the consequences of PFAS, it is clear that we need more strenuous regulation and legal enforcement — not just money handed out after the damage has already been done.

