Lowe's customer infuriated over concerning product for sale: 'I never understood the appeal'

The installation of plants in and around your home can be the perfect way to add a pop of color to your life. While there are a number of native plants that boast an array of sharp colors, some stores have opted to take a shortcut and artificially dye their plants.

One frustrated customer spotted an assortment of painted succulents while browsing their local Lowe's. They then took to "r/houseplants" to voice their concerns and spark a debate on the controversial practice.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some stores paint succulents to make their products more eye-catching to prospective customers. Certain novelty items with bright or unique colors can sometimes look exotic or vibrant, setting them apart from natural plants.

However, this can potentially block leaves from photosynthesizing, suffocating the plant and hindering further growth. It could result in poor plant health or, worse, premature death. Even if stores use paints or dyes that allow plants to breathe properly, some products can contain harmful chemicals that may ultimately endanger the plant's health.

As an alternative to purchasing painted succulents, there are countless native plants available that boast just about every color of the rainbow. From coneflowers to milkweeds, native plants can liven up any yard while also supporting local wildlife and essential pollinators.

In the comments section, most users shared the same frustrations as the original poster.





"I never understood the appeal in this. Plants already come in a variety of beautiful shades and something about intentionally sentencing a poor plant to death makes me feel weird," noted one commenter.

"I've given up on big box stores. Strictly supporting small plant shops and green houses," wrote a second user.

"Are these things even profitable ??" asked a third commenter. "I can't imagine anyone is buying them in multiples or more than once…and the stock that isn't purchased would just die!!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.