  • Business Business

Customer laments concerning product on shelves in garden aisle: 'They didn't even try to hide it'

"This makes me cry."

by Matthew Swigonski
One shopper pointed out in a post on r/plants that a store painted over plants to make them appear more vibrant.

Photo Credit: iStock

There's certainly nothing wrong with trying to add a little color into your life. There is, however, a limit to how you should go about infusing that pop of color. 

As one shopper pointed out in a post on r/plants, that includes stores selling plants that have been painted. 

One shopper pointed out in a post on r/plants that a store painted over plants to make them appear more vibrant.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One shopper pointed out in a post on r/plants that a store painted over plants to make them appear more vibrant.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Why do stores do this?" asked the original poster. 

They shared a couple of pictures of several plants that were blue, yellow, orange, or pink. But upon closer inspection, it's obvious that the plants had been painted. At the bottom of each plant, you can still see its natural shade of green.

"They didn't even try to hide it, they even had some not spray painted ones that looked much better than this," added the OP. 

It's not clear if the store painted the plants themselves or ordered them pre-painted from a supplier. But it certainly ruffled a few feathers in the comments section. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

"They care more about the greenbacks than the greenery," noted one commenter. 

"This makes me cry," shared another user. 

"Poinsettias are a huge one. Painted poinsettia are often crops that are coming off too late. They'd rather paint and sell at a discount rather than dumping them because they won't sell after Christmas," another commenter pointed out

As noted by the commenters, stores often resort to painting certain plants, especially succulents and cacti, for aesthetic appeal. They do so to attract customers and increase sales. 

What's your preferred style of yard?

Nicely cut grass 😎

Wild grasses and flowers 🌼

Xeriscaping 🌵

Fake grass 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Whether the paint is non-toxic and water-based or not, it can block the plant's leaves from photosynthesizing. This can prevent the plant from making energy to live and could eventually kill it

Although the paint and color may wear off over time, some plants may be too weak before this can happen. This can be a waste of money for a customer who purchases the plant. And it can encourage stores to continue the questionable practice

There are a number of plants that are able to showcase vibrant colors without artificial paints. From coneflowers to wildflowers, you can find bright, vivid native plants that can add the perfect amount of color to any landscaping project.   

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x