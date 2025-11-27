Expert gardener shares genius hack to grow healthier plants in autumn: 'Thank you for teaching us'

"You can pop seeds in whenever you have a bit of space, even if the ground's not completely clear."

Carrots are one of the few vegetables that can still thrive in the autumn and winter, making them one of the go-to crops to grow year-round. Despite growing underground and not being as sweet as some summer fruits, they still attract many insects.

A gardening expert shared his best tips for avoiding a top pest during the colder seasons.

The scoop

Gardening expert Charles Dowding (@charles_dowding) shared a seasonal tip with his audience on how to avoid the notorious carrot root fly as well as when to plant extra carrots to avoid winter harvests.

#companionplanting #carrots #celosia #nodiggarden ♬ original sound - Charles_Dowding @charles_dowding Carrots in fungus rich soil, sown late May between lettuce and I never got around to thinning them which worked out fine because now there's a huge harvest. However, the little maggots called carrot root fly are starting to eat some as well! Flowers at the start are celosia, an annual I sow in April in the greenhouse. Filmed @nicolalsmith 30th September #nodig

"At this time of year, in October, I'm looking out for [the] carrot root fly. This is a variety called 'Early Nantes' so it's not a super long one, but it has beautiful rounded ends. [The flies] start with little lines across, so if you see that, don't leave them in the ground over winter.

"But these were intersown between lettuce in late May. You can pop seeds in whenever you have a bit of space, even if the ground's not completely clear," the expert said in his video.

How it's helping

The carrot root fly larvae like to dig tunnels into carrots. Luckily, they often stay at the top of the root and can be cut away so the carrot can still be eaten by humans, but if it's a heavy infestation, it's possible to lose the whole crop, according to BBC Gardeners' World.

This tip teaches its audience that planting early and adding barriers by planting it amid other plants can reduce the chances of a carrot root fly infestation. It also encourages gardeners of all skill levels to plant more sporadically and to utilize the space in their garden beds with companion planting.

Companion planting comes with a lot of benefits, including improving soil quality, maximizing garden space, saving time and energy, deterring pests naturally, and producing stronger crops throughout the season. When Americans are experiencing an unprecedented amount of inflation, the ability to grow their own food — and lots of it — can make a significant difference to a household budget.

Gardening also comes with the benefits of improving mental health and physical health as it encourages people to get outside, enjoy a slower pace, and connect with nature and their food. Growing your own food also means your produce is going to taste a lot better as it will be fresher, not having traveled thousands of miles to get to your grocery store.

What everyone's saying

The comments were filled with grateful notes and admiration.

"Thank you for teaching us," one user commented.

"I really enjoy your videos, Charles. I've started interplanting since I've started watching," another shared.

