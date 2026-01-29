Shopper sparks backlash after sharing photo of upsetting scene at thrift store: 'Yikes'

A user on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit has shared an unusually expensive set of dinnerware at their local thrift store.

The user managed to find a dinnerware set in which each item, from forks and spoons to cups and pie cutters, ranged from $50 to over $400.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Typically, these products are heavily discounted at thrift stores to offer shoppers a bargain they cannot easily find elsewhere.

For instance, one shopper found the equivalent of over $2,000 in Italian and French wool/cashmere sweaters for a mere $20 at their local thrift store, sparking envy and awe online.

"I'm guessing they're about 50% overpriced," the original poster wrote in the post.

Although thrifting is, more often than not, an excellent way to get high-quality or vintage items at a bargain price while supporting the environment, some thrift stores choose to match the prices of products they obtain through donations or resale.

This inadvertently discourages shoppers from returning and can sour the reputation of secondhand shopping if not called out.

"Actually, it's worth several times that at current spot prices. That said, these pieces are still 50% to 100% overpriced," one user outlined, pointing to the authenticity of the silverware. In an edit, the same user added, "Yikes, those spoon sets on the right are particularly outrageous. Grift alert!"

"I just got a complete set of Oneida community silverware (complete set) from the '60s for $15 from Salvation Army," said another user.

Despite these hiccups, thrifting still remains one of the best ways to save money on common household items, including clothing, furniture, and appliances.

According to data from Coupon Follow, the average thrift shopper saves $1,760 per year through thrifting alone, further highlighting the need to weed out instances of corporate greed bleeding into secondhand stores to avoid putting them on the same level.

