Shopper thrilled after finding premium items for cheap at thrift store: 'This is why we thrift'

"I'm genuinely happy for you and simultaneously wish it were me."

Thrift shopping is excellent for discovering everyday items at discount prices, and sometimes shoppers also come across phenomenal luxury finds for pennies on the dollar.

One thrifter did just that and shared their score in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit by posting a photo of several black and gray sweaters.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Over $2k in Italian and French wool/cashmere sweaters for $20," they wrote. "My wish is to meet the woman who is donating these and thank her personally as I am rebuilding my work wardrobe."

The sweaters were an incredible steal, and fellow Redditors were both thrilled and a bit jealous of the original poster's discovery.

"I'm genuinely happy for you and simultaneously wish it were me," one person said.

Another commented: "I am sincerely jealous! I always look for quality sweaters, but I've yet to find anything really good."

As this shopper demonstrated, you never know what you'll find at a thrift store. Shoppers have been known to stumble across everything from a mid-century modern clock for only $5 to a Breville smart oven for only $12.99.

While finds such as these can be rare, that makes it all the better when you do come across an amazing deal.

Thrifting doesn't only save shoppers tons of money on all kinds of clothing, appliances, and more, though. If this person had decided to resell the sweaters they found, they would have come away with a profit from their shopping trip, which would have been a significant bonus.

Best of all, by shopping secondhand, people keep waste out of landfills, as the items they purchase enjoy second lives. (This is especially true in the case of e-waste, one of the fastest-growing waste streams.) By keeping clothing and other things out of landfills, the planet cools a bit, and air pollution decreases.

Thrift store shopping benefits everyone, but it definitely benefits the shoppers most of all.

As one user explained, "This is why we thrift."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.