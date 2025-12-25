Shopper thrilled after discovering high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'I'm so excited'

A post on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls is making waves after a user found a nearly brand-new Breville juicer for only $15.99. The thrift shopper posted a photo showing their new Breville Bluicer.



"What a damn steal!" the buyer wrote in the caption.

For context, the Breville 3X Bluicer Pro normally retails for roughly $450-$500, making a $16, barely used version an unbelievable bargain. The OP joked that they'd need to make space in their kitchen for it, while fellow thrifters applauded the find in the comments.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Thrift shopping can deliver huge savings on everyday essentials, especially home appliances. High-end gadgets, such as juicers, blenders, and toaster ovens, often end up being donated in excellent condition, sometimes even brand-new, giving shoppers the chance to gain premium-quality tools for a fraction of their original price.

One thrifter found a Breville Smart Oven for just $8, while another discovered a $500 Vitamix blender for $15.

For many people, these finds aren't just about immediate savings. Some shoppers resell high-demand appliances and make a profit, turning a casual trip to the thrift store into a small side hustle. Because so many kitchen appliances retail for hundreds of dollars, even a single lucky find can pay off in a big way.

Beyond the financial benefits, choosing secondhand items is also a win for the environment. Buying used helps extend the life of appliances that might otherwise be thrown away, keeping still-functional electronics out of landfills.

Many kitchen tools contain metals, plastics, and electronic components that take years to break down, so giving them a second life reduces waste and cuts down on the resources required to manufacture new products. Even small personal choices, such as thrifting, can collectively make a meaningful difference in reducing environmental impact.

The Reddit comments captured the excitement.

"Score! Best fresh-squeezed juice I've ever had," one commenter wrote, to which the OP responded: "I'm so excited to use it! Never used one in my life, so it should be fun."

Another user chimed in: "Oh, nice, this is the Breville Bluicer!"

