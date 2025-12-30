  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding valuable item in pristine condition at thrift store: 'That ... will last a lifetime'

"Definitely beat the composite wood and plastic I was finding otherwise."

by Audrey Brewer
A Redditor shared how they scored an incredible deal on a thrift store table—getting it for just five dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A shopper scored a high-quality piece of furniture at their local thrift store for a jaw-dropping price.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the original poster shared that they had been looking for a small, expanding dining room table for their home. They managed to find the exact item for the low price of five dollars.

"Definitely beat the composite wood and plastic I was finding otherwise," the OP noted.

They said the table appeared to be made of actual hardwood. A similar table from a place like Wayfair would cost $135 or more depending on the size.

Shopping secondhand for furniture can often yield high-quality, handcrafted, and solid wood items, as the OP noted. Much of the furniture manufactured today isn't made with the same level of care, as The New York Times reported, referring to the shorter life span of "fast furniture." 

But that "fast furniture" often quickly ends up in landfills. It also creates a lot of air pollution as it breaks down.

Thankfully, there are plenty of high-quality options available at thrift stores. They're often priced amazingly low. You might even be able to flip the items for a profit if you know how to properly refurbish them. 

Shopping vintage and secondhand is also recommended from a style point of view, as recommended by none other than Martha Stewart

Thrift shopping offers low prices on other necessities like high-end fashion, cookware, and electronics. People have even found fun surprises, like cash and gift cards, left behind in pockets, nooks, and crannies of thrifted items.

Redditors in the comments were impressed with the OP's incredible find.

"That table will last a lifetime! You win!" one person wrote.  

"I would be bragging about this deal to anyone that would listen. Well done," another added

A third person praised the quality, writing, "Much better than fake wood products sold now."

