Beachgoer raises concern after photographing unusual sight off the coast: 'Unloading right in front of us'

A Reddit user highlighted one of the world's largest and strangest-looking yachts near Milos, Greece. Their post on a subreddit for yacht observers sparked mixed reactions on the yacht's appearance.

"Crazy looking yacht with a round front end, sort of like an airplane," the original poster described. "Anchored out and started setting up the deck and unloading right in front of us at the beach."

There was little confusion on the nature of the vessel before it was identified by commenters as the Olivia O. According to SuperYachtFan, Ulstein Werft built the nearly 300-foot-long expedition yacht in 2020. It has a $200 million price tag, and its annual costs are around $20 million.

While the yacht may look strange, its amenities are luxurious. They include room for up to 30 crew and 14 passengers, a helipad, dual Rolls Royce engines, and an over 30-foot-long swimming pool.

"You shouldn't have to suffer such an ugly ship spoiling that great view," an unimpressed commenter replied to the OP.

Olivia O has certainly been called out for its vibes-shattering looks before.

Arguably more ugly than the boat itself is its impact on the environment. While it's unclear exactly how Olivia O adds individually, superyachts are one of the most polluting toys the ultra-wealthy can own. Indiana professor Richard Wilk told DW.com that they are "by far the worst asset to own from an environmental standpoint."

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's one tallies up a whopping 24,250 tons of pollution each year. Other negative superyacht impacts on the planet include noise and light pollution, exhaust, and the impact on the local ecosystem, as Bloomberg described.

These impacts are set to continue rising since superyachts are only growing in demand. While there are some positive developments like Sunreef's electric yachts, more work must be done.

On Reddit, the conversation mostly stayed on Olivia O's polarizing appearance.

"Not my taste.." a Redditor said.

"It looks like a Dr Evil support vessel," a different Redditor opined. "You KNOW there is a shark tank under the conference room…"

Another user was a little more generous: "That snub nose is very unique! To me at least."

