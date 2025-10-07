Onlooker captures video of ginormous, over-the-top vessel in harbor: 'I get sick of seeing it'

If you live in a seaside community that features a marina, then you may have already seen a superyacht or two in person. With billionaires ordering new and larger vessels, these sightings can certainly be jaw-dropping.

As demonstrated by videographer and TikToker Gavin (@gavingiofilms), it can be difficult to get a sense of how massive superyachts really are until you compare them to an average-sized yacht.

While filming a harbor with their drone in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Gavin managed to capture the superyacht Skyfall. The 190-foot luxury motor yacht is already incredibly large on its own, but when compared to all the other vessels that were docked nearby, the superyacht looked like a true behemoth.

According to the Superyacht Times, Skyfall was built by Trinity Yachts in 2010. Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, the vessel has a top speed of around 18-21 knots and a range of over 1,600 nautical miles. It also holds up to 22,000 gallons of fuel. Despite its size, the ship ranks just the 641st largest superyacht in the world.

With the ability to produce several tons of carbon dioxide pollution each year, superyachts are often described as one of the worst polluters in the transportation world. While speaking to CleanTechnica, political scientist Gregory Salle explained that superyachts are a form of ecocide, or the destruction of the natural environment.

"Ecocide is something that causes deep harm, harm that is lasting over time. You could apply this to what [superyachts] are doing," Salle said.

In the comment section of the TikTok post, many appeared to echo the same sentiments as Salle.

"This thing is so big I get sick of seeing it by the time I make it from the stern to bow on the no wake zone," one commenter wrote.

"This is obscene," quipped a second user.

"I saw it and was just trying to think how much it cost," added another commenter.

