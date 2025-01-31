Scientists target 13 danger zone locations at extreme risk for future damage: 'It's a losing battle'

"Unless leaders double down … the terrible impacts of sea level rise will only increase further — affecting every country with a coastline."

In an ironic twist, several of the world's busiest oil ports are at extreme risk of being damaged by rising sea levels in the coming decades, a phenomenon that can be attributed directly to the use of fossil fuels from these ports.

What's happening?

The International Cryosphere Climate Initiative recently published a report determining that 3 feet (1 meter) of sea level rise is "inevitable" within a century, possibly occurring as early as 2070, The Guardian explained.

It quoted Pam Pearson, the ICCI director, who said, "It's ironic these oil tanker ports are below 1 metre of sea level rise and need to have their eyes on these potentially higher rates of sea level rise, which themselves come from continued fossil fuel use."

The rate of sea level rise has already doubled in the last 30 years, something that James Kirkham, the chief science adviser at ICCI, said should be a stark warning to the industry.

"Refusing to turn off the oil taps means keeping the taps on for sea level rise," he said. "Unless leaders double down on transitioning away from fossil fuels, the terrible impacts of sea level rise will only increase further — affecting every country with a coastline."

Why is sea level rise so concerning?

The Guardian described sea level rise as "the most profound long-term impact of the climate crisis, redrawing the map of the world and affecting many major cities from New York to Shanghai."

These threats primarily come from coastal erosion and increased flooding, both of which corrode building foundations and endanger nearby settlements. They also pose a risk of market collapse; in places such as Florida and Louisiana, home insurers are already ceasing coverage in areas with high flood risks, forcing many residents to flee inland.

Floods also result in standing water, which increases disease transmission, interrupts agriculture, and is often fatal to local wildlife.

What's being done to scale back emissions?

The Guardian spoke with Murray Worthy of Zero Carbon Analytics, who said: "This analysis shows that relying on fossil fuels in a warming world is a path to disaster, not energy security. Countries face a choice: stick with fossil fuels and risk supply disruptions as rising seas flood ports and terminals, or transition to secure, sustainable domestic renewables."

While some communities are trying to stem the sea level rise with temporary barricades and sea walls, Worthy said, "ultimately it's a losing battle."

Instead, scientists urge, transitioning away from oil use to renewable energy sources — such as solar, thermal, hydrogen, nuclear, and wind — will help reduce emissions, prevent the worst of the potential adverse consequences, and create a more resilient and stable future.

