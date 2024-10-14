Major insurance company flees the flood market — and its decision could have long-term effects for homeowners

"Consequently, floods inflict more economic damage and loss of life and property than any other natural hazard."

California homeowners are already scrambling as major insurers pull home insurance coverage because of the increased risk of wildfires. Now, another protection from extreme weather is being removed.

What's happening?

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, American National Property and Casualty Company is planning to stop offering flood insurance in early 2025.

Some 271 flood insurance customers will not have their policies renewed upon expiry in February, and this is expected to continue over the following 12 months.

Why is the pulling of insurance coverage concerning?

The Department of Homeland Security observes that 90% of all natural disasters in the United States involve flooding.

"Consequently, floods inflict more economic damage and loss of life and property than any other natural hazard," the department adds.

While the availability of flood insurance is increasing in California, as the Chronicle noted, companies' pulling coverage sets an alarming precedent.

The state is going through something of an insurance crisis, with policy prices rising unsustainably and some coverage being completely unavailable. That is leaving residents without a safety net should the unthinkable happen.

The state is notably prone to wildfires, while flooding is an ever-present risk — and rising global temperatures that make both of these events more intense and long-lasting are not helping matters.

What can be done about these issues?

Californians are encouraged to shop around for flood insurance, as companies offering this protection are on the rise.

However, it's worth also looking into prevention options to protect your home in the event of flash flooding. Florida company Savannah Trims, for example, is looking to provide more domestic flood barriers in the near future.

Otherwise, reducing the risk of extreme weather events starts with slashing our polluting output, since gases such as carbon dioxide and methane trap heat in the atmosphere and encourage thermometers to creep up.

This starts at the top, so voting for pro-climate candidates and buying from environmentally responsible companies can encourage broad, far-reaching pollution reduction activity.

But that doesn't mean you can't also take steps at home to make a positive impact. Investing in renewable energy sources, reducing the amount of meat you eat, and avoiding single-use plastic are all ways you can slow the rate of release of harmful gases into our atmosphere.

