Families reel as diseases persist in aftermath of extreme floods years later: 'The situation has become even more challenging'

In some areas, flood waters still haven't receded even two years later.

Floods in Pakistan have led to a sharp rise in malaria, leaving medical services overwhelmed and unable to treat all of the cases, Channel NewsAsia reported.

What's happening?

Devastating floods hit Pakistan in 2022, leaving behind massive amounts of standing water in which mosquitoes were able to breed. In some areas, flood waters still haven't receded even two years later. According to UNICEF, many of the areas impacted were already among the country's most vulnerable, lacking consistent access to clean water and sanitation.

This combination of factors has led to a spread of waterborne illnesses — such as cholera and dysentery — as well as vector-borne illnesses spread by mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water, especially among children.

"When hygiene and sanitation conditions are poor, especially after floods, the situation has become even more challenging," said Dr. Arshad Ali of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health, according to the CNA report.

Why are vector-borne illnesses so concerning?

The rise in mosquito-borne diseases has not just been limited to Pakistan — although Pakistan is among the hardest hit. It is a phenomenon that is occurring all over the world, as mosquito populations are booming thanks to the effects of the overheating of our planet.

Warming temperatures have allowed mosquitoes, which thrive in hot, humid conditions, to expand their ranges. Flooding, which comes with many of the extreme weather events that we are experiencing more frequently, has left behind the ideal conditions for the insects to multiply in many areas.

What's being done about the mosquito problem?

As far as helping the citizens of Pakistan impacted by this health crisis, UNICEF is still working to deliver safe water to the people who need it.

In terms of addressing the broader mosquito problem, it seems that mosquito populations will continue to expand as long as the overheating of our planet continues. In order to fix that, it is vital that we transition as quickly as possible away from dirty energy sources like gas and oil and toward clean, renewable sources like wind and solar.

