5 amazing ways that hydrogen-powered tech could transform our future

Hydrogen power is becoming an increasingly attractive energy source — mainly because when burned, it releases water vapor instead of the harmful pollution that comes from dirty energy sources like oil and gas.
What's more, there are some incredibly surprising ways that hydrogen fuel is already providing the energy that could power our future.
Hydrogen-powered ships
The preliminary designs for a hydrogen-hybrid research vessel for the University of California San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography have been approved by the American Bureau of Shipping. The proposed ship will run on hydrogen for 75% of its energy, with the other 25% coming from clean-running diesel generators.
In 2018, the naval architecture and engineering firm Glosten successfully completed a feasibility study on the vessel, kickstarting the design project. With this approval, Glosten and Scripps can move forward with finding a contractor to begin the ship's construction.
Enormous cranes
The world's first hydrogen-powered crane became operational in the Port of Los Angeles just this year. A regular diesel-powered crane releases emissions equivalent to burning 400 barrels of oil per year.
Though the single crane in Los Angeles is part of a pilot program, engineers hope that it can provide findings that suggest equal performance to diesel-powered cranes.
Ultra-efficient passenger ferries
San Francisco recently launched the first-ever hydrogen-powered passenger ferry. The MV Sea Change is running for a six-month trial period, making trips from the downtown San Francisco ferry terminal to Pier 41. During trials, the ferry is free of charge.
The vessel holds 75 people, can run for 16 hours, and travel 345 miles before needing to refuel, and its only byproduct is water. Shipping accounts for 3% of the world's carbon pollution, so ships powered by hydrogen could have major benefits.
High-powered garbage trucks
Waste management is also getting in on the hydrogen-powered action with a new Class 8 fuel cell-powered garbage truck. The new clean-energy truck is the brainchild of Hyzon, a global hydrogen fuel cell developer, and New Way Trucks, a garbage collection equipment manufacturer.
Waste and recycling company Bigbelly reported that refuse trucks are the worst contributors to vehicle pollution on a per-mile basis in cities. Switching to hydrogen-powered refuse trucks could greatly reduce the emissions from waste management services.
A new kind of aircraft
Joby Aviation's electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft flew over 500 miles powered by hydrogen fuel cells and electricity. Joby's goal is to have a fleet of clean-energy air taxis to reduce pollution and traffic jams in major cities.
The aircraft's all-electric prototype could previously only travel 100 miles on a single charge but has hugely increased range with the addition of hydrogen fuel cells, which provide more energy without harmful emissions.
