Governor announces new tax amid crackdown on controversial industry: 'You have to give people an alternative'

Vaping in the state of New York might start being a bit more expensive, according to WTEN.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed both a tax on vaporizers and a registry in New York's 2027 budget. Hochul hopes to add a $0.55-per-unit tax on every imported or manufactured vape. Expanded definitions could bring tobacco products under this umbrella. Any products not found on the new registry would be subject to seizure.

This measure is particularly aimed at flavored vape products, which are already illegal, yet constitute the vast majority of vape products sold.

"New York is the capital of illicit nicotine trafficking, and these illegal Chinese-flavored vapes have made a bad situation even worse," said former New York City Sheriff Edgar Domenech, per the New York Post.

"Creating a clear vapor products registry gives law enforcement the information and transparency they need to quickly identify contraband, protect our children, and shut down bad actors who are almost always involved in dangerous violent crime."

Other jurisdictions have tried to clamp down on vapes in order to improve public health. Singapore has been cracking down on vape use for years, while the United Kingdom has been working to eliminate single-use vapes. The problem extends beyond the immediate health risks of vaping, however.

Vapes are often not disposed of properly, creating safety risks for motorists and wildlife. Even when they're put in the trash, lithium-ion batteries in vapes can cause fires, endangering waste-disposal personnel.

On top of that, e-waste from vape use is difficult to recycle and can leach harmful chemicals into nearby soil and shed microplastics over time.

Besides filling state coffers, Hochul hopes to improve public health with these new measures for managing vape supplies in New York. The proposal has its opponents.

"The tax is counterproductive because people won't have an alternative. You have to give people an alternative," said Richard Marianos, the director of the Tobacco Law Enforcement Network, per the Post.

