Lawmakers pass game-changing bill to make it easier for homeowners to make popular upgrade: 'Bringing it into the 21st century makes sense'

Installing solar panels at home in New Jersey just got a whole lot easier.

In July, the state Senate unanimously passed legislation about solar installations. This overwhelming support for the bill matches public opinion that solar installations should be easily permitted.

"Speeding up solar permitting and bringing it into the 21st century makes sense for New Jersey — we should follow the lead of other states and cities that use smart solar permitting," said Doug O'Malley, director of Environment New Jersey.

Solar panels are increasingly popular for homeowners who want to save money and reduce reliance on dirty energy, but "too often red tape gets in the way," Environment America reported. "A report from Brown University's Climate Solutions Lab published in January found that permitting can add $3,800 to $4,500 to the cost of a typical rooftop solar system in New Jersey."

These kinds of permitting requirements are major hurdles for widespread adoption of environmentally friendly home improvements. With this new bill, the state's Department of Community Affairs will create an online system to streamline and automate "smart solar" permitting.

This is expected to encourage about 200,000 new residential solar installations by 2040, according to the Brown study. Alongside prohibitive fees, solar systems can take weeks or months to get approved.

New Jersey's smart new solar legislation prioritizes citizens' time and resources. Residential solar panels can not only save homeowners money but also make a profit, with people making over a hundred dollars a month. In addition to the money-saving benefits, solar technology is developing quickly to meet a growing demand, so there is a variety of options available to consumers.

"In the past two years, however, with surprisingly little notice, renewable energy has suddenly become the obvious, mainstream, cost-efficient choice around the world," The New Yorker reported. "Solar power is now growing faster than any power source in history, and it is closely followed by wind power."

In comparison to the federal governmental efforts to impede widespread adoption of clean energy, this New Jersey legislation is a direct response to the needs and wants of citizens. "This should be a solar slam dunk and we urge Gov. [Phil] Murphy to sign this bill into law as quickly as possible to allow more homeowners to go solar during the intense heat of this summer," O'Malley said.

