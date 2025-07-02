Study demolishes common myth about the affordability of solar panels: 'One of the most eye-opening findings'

"It's becoming what it was always meant to be."

You don't need to be mega-wealthy to switch to solar panels.

A study by EnergySage revealed eye-opening statistics about solar panels and the people who own them.

While many may think that only the wealthiest members of society can afford solar panels, the study found that most solar-powered homes were owned by "low- to moderate-income households."

In fact, 44% of those who switched to solar power in 2023 had an income of less than $100,000 a year, with 30.5% of them earning between $50,000 and $100,000 a year.

The median income for households across the U.S. at the time was $75,000, making many solar-panel users just average Americans.

The study suggests that a bigger barrier to switching to solar is home ownership, as many renters and those in apartment blocks don't have any say in whether they can switch to a more sustainable and cheaper energy source.

The study also found that solar power is becoming more affordable every year, with solar energy costs falling and more options to lease or loan solar panels for those who can't afford the upfront investment.

"Solar isn't a luxury anymore," EnergySage commented. "It's becoming what it was always meant to be — a practical way for everyday homeowners to save money while supporting a clean energy future."

